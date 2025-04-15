Trump to Skip 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Continuing Tradition of Absence

President Donald Trump will not be attending White House Correspondents' Dinner this year. The news, comes on the heels of speculation about whether Trump would break with tradition once again.

Trump, who skipped the dinner during his first term as president, will continue that pattern this year. His absence continues a break from the longstanding tradition of presidents attending the annual event, which serves as a night to honor the press and its relationship with the White House.

A Rival Event?

In the lead-up to the dinner, discussions have emerged about the possibility of hosting a rival event on the same evening. According to reports from Politico, the idea is being considered by the White House and conservative groups. The alternative event may be centered around celebrating First Lady Melania Trump’s birthday.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Also Skipping

Adding to the list of absentees, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will also not be attending the event, as confirmed during a podcast interview last month.

Mixed Feelings Among Correspondents

While the White House Correspondents’ Dinner remains a significant event in the Washington calendar, some members of the press have expressed mixed feelings about attending this year’s dinner. The Washington Post reports that many correspondents are uneasy about mingling with Trump administration officials, given the administration's often combative relationship with the media.

In another notable development, the planned performance by comedian Amber Ruffin has been canceled. Ruffin was set to headline the event, but her appearance was called off after comments she made about Trump stirred controversy.