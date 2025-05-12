US President Donald Trump announced that he will sign a major executive order aimed to bring down the prices of some prescription medicine in United States by as much as 30% to 80%.

The order, which he described as "one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our country’s history," will be signed at the White House at 9:00 a.m. Monday, he confirmed on his Truth Social platform.

The initiative will implement a “Most Favored Nation” pricing model, meaning the US would pay no more for certain prescription medications than the lowest price paid by other high-income countries. Trump said the move is designed to correct long-standing price disparities that force Americans to pay significantly more for drugs often two to three times more than consumers in other developed nations.

“Our Country will finally be treated fairly,” Trump wrote. “Healthcare costs for American citizens will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before.”

The executive order is expected to target drugs administered through Medicare, the federal health insurance program that covers approximately 70 million elderly Americans. Trump’s move may go beyond the scope of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which allowed limited price negotiations for a small group of drugs under Medicare. Instead, Trump’s order could apply to a wider range of medications.