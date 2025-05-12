Tariffs Down, Trade Up: US And China Reach Historic Trade Agreement

Washington: The United States and China have announced a major breakthrough in their trade negotiations, reaching a comprehensive deal that promises to reshape the economic relationship between the two nations. According to reports, after intense talks in Geneva, the two countries have agreed to reduce tariffs, increase market access, and strengthen intellectual property protections. The US-China landmark agreement marked a major shift in the trade dynamics between two of the world's largest economies. The deal is expected to provide a much-needed boost to global trade, which has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic and rising protectionism. By reducing tariffs and increasing market access, the agreement will enable American companies to export more goods to China, creating new opportunities for businesses and workers alike.