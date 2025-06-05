Trump Travel Ban: US Imposes Full Entry Ban on 12 Countries, Is India on the List?

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a full travel ban on nationals from 12 countries, citing national security risks.

The ban takes effect immediately and stops people from entering the United States from countries that do not have strong security and background checks.

Which are the 12 Countries?

The 12 countries subject to the complete ban are: Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. These countries have been identified as posing a very high risk to the US due to concerns related to terrorism, lack of cooperation with US immigration enforcement, and deficiencies in their immigration systems.

White House Statement on the Ban

In a statement, the White House emphasized that the decision was made to protect the US from foreign actors deemed dangerous. According to Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the White House, President Trump is fulfilling his promise to "protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors that want to come to our country and cause us harm."

The countries affected by the full travel ban were described as having insufficient procedures to properly vet travelers. The White House specifically pointed out the risks posed by countries like Afghanistan, which is under Taliban control, and others such as Iran and Cuba, which are accused of sponsoring terrorism.

Partial Restrictions for Other Countries

In addition to the full ban, partial restrictions have been placed on seven other nations: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. These countries face limitations on both immigrant and nonimmigrant visas, including B-1 (business), B-2 (tourist), F (student), M (vocational), and J (exchange) visas. The restrictions are largely due to high visa overstay rates and insufficient cooperation with US immigration enforcement.

Trump’s Statement on the Travel Ban

In his announcement, President Trump referred to the travel restrictions as a restoration of the "Trump travel ban." He reiterated that the ban was necessary to keep the US safe from "radical Islamic terrorists." Trump's administration has long argued that strict immigration policies are needed to protect national security.

The new proclamation is a continuation of Trump's stance on limiting immigration from countries that fail to meet the US standards for vetting and security. The administration has frequently emphasized the importance of safeguarding the nation from potential security threats posed by certain foreign nationals.

This proclamation marks another significant step in President Trump’s ongoing efforts to tighten US immigration policies based on national security concerns. The full travel ban on 12 countries and partial restrictions on 7 others are designed to limit the entry of nationals from nations with inadequate security measures or ties to terrorism.

Previous Travel Bans

This new proclamation builds on Trump's previous efforts to limit immigration from countries seen as posing a security threat. In his first term, Trump signed a travel ban affecting several predominantly Muslim nations, which went through multiple legal challenges before being upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018.