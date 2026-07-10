Trump Under Fresh Threat? Israel Warns US of Alleged New Iran Assassination Plot

New Delhi: Israel has shared fresh intelligence with the United States warning of an alleged new Iranian plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump, according to multiple media reports citing officials familiar with the matter.

The development comes amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran following recent military escalation in the Middle East.

According to the reports, Israeli intelligence passed on information this week indicating that Iran had recently devised a specific plan to target Trump.

While US intelligence agencies had already been tracking persistent threats against the president in recent weeks, the Israeli warning reportedly pointed to a fresh and more concrete assassination plot that had not previously been identified by American officials. The exact details of the alleged plan have not been made public.

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The White House has not commented directly on the intelligence shared by Israel but referred to Trump's earlier remarks in which he acknowledged that Iran has repeatedly sought to kill him. Speaking during his recent visit to Ankara, Trump said the Iranian leadership had long wanted him dead and claimed he had been "lucky" so far.

The reported threat is widely linked to Iran's vow to avenge the January 2020 US drone strike that killed top Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani during Trump's first term in office. Iranian leaders have repeatedly accused Trump of responsibility for Soleimani's death and have vowed retaliation.

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The intelligence warning comes at a sensitive time in US-Israel relations. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advocated sustained military pressure on Iran, Trump has reportedly sought to limit deeper US involvement over concerns about regional instability and its impact on the global economy.

Despite differences over strategy, the two leaders reaffirmed close coordination during a recent phone conversation.

The latest warning also follows reports of heightened anti-Trump rhetoric during the funeral ceremonies of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, where calls for revenge against the US president were heard.

Separately, recent intelligence reports have claimed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may have established a specialised unit tasked with targeting US officials, including Trump, though those claims remain unverified.