Shenzhen, China: The conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine have been the centrepiec of the trilateral discussions between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With the wars as a context, Trump framed the gathering as a break from past diplomatic approaches and said that alongside Xi and Putin he aimed to chart a new path to build a safer world.

"Together, we are choosing a different course. A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues—most of them everybody in this room knows—and hopefully to create a better future for all of us. A very, very much better future and safer future," he said.

On nuclear security, Trump noted that as the world's three largest nuclear powers, Washington, Moscow, and Beijing are uniquely placed to discuss reducing atomic arsenals and preventing proliferation, particularly regarding Iran, even as he acknowledged the difficulty of giving up existing weapons.

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"As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable. In addition to exploring the potential for arms reduction in our own countries—and I must say, it's quite frankly a very hard thing to do, because once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's very hard to give them up as the leader of a country," Trump said.

"But it's also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world. That's what we're doing in Iran. We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he added.

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Revealing that he and Putin had already held a lengthy bilateral discussion on the Ukraine war earlier in the day, Trump voiced optimism that both sides want to see the fighting stop.

"We are going to be discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine, and we already have. President Putin and I have had a long discussion today for quite a while. That's pretty much what the discussion was about. And I think things are happening. I think that he, and I hope the other side, would like to see an end to that war," Trump said.

Putin echoed the focus on resolving regional conflicts, specifically pointing to Ukraine, while emphasising cooperation on economic ties, food and energy security, and counterterrorism.

"Of course, we will need to discuss global and regional economic ties, food security and energy security. Our countries have a lot of coinciding interests regarding resolving regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian leader added that constructive cooperation among Moscow, Beijing, and Washington could bolster global stability if anchored in mutual respect and balanced interests.

"We have shared interest in countering challenges and threats of today: international terrorism, trans-border organised crime. And we are convinced that Russia, China, and the United States, our peoples, can make a significant contribution to strengthen security and enhance stability in the world if we cooperate as partners based on mutual respect, equality, and consideration for the interests, for the balance of interests," Putin stated.

Trump also called for joint action to shield national sovereignty from what he termed "rogue globalist organisations," accusing the International Criminal Court (ICC) of being "out of control" during his unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Trump suggested the three major powers could cooperate to push back against the Hague-based tribunal, which has an active arrest warrant out for Putin.

"And another area of potential cooperation between us all is suggesting ways to protect our nation's sovereignty from rogue globalist organisations, such as the International Criminal Court, which has gotten out of control, which I believe we all agree has really strayed far beyond its jurisdiction," Trump said.

Trump also praised Xi for Shenzhen's rapid transformation over the past few decades, calling the host city "flawless," and expressed warmth toward both leaders before turning to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Closing his opening remarks before the leaders moved into closed-door talks, Trump struck a pragmatic note on potential outcomes.