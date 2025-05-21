Trump Unveils Missile Defence Plan, Says Canada Interested in Joining

The Canadian government has confirmed it is holding “active discussions” with the United States about potentially joining President Donald Trump’s proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence system—a multibillion-dollar plan aimed at neutralising next-generation aerial threats, including missiles launched from space.

Announced by Trump earlier on Tuesday, the Golden Dome would be a sweeping expansion of American missile defences, with an initial investment of $25 billion and a final projected cost of $175 billion. The US president said the programme is intended to be operational before he leaves office and that Canada has expressed interest in participating.

“They want to have protection also, so as usual, we help Canada,” Trump told reporters. He also said he expects Canada to “pay their fair share.”

Ottawa says discussions are ongoing

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office acknowledged the talks, confirming that the two countries are engaging on a range of security issues.

“Canadians gave the prime minister a strong mandate to negotiate a comprehensive new security and economic relationship with the United States,” said Audrey Champoux, spokesperson for Prime Minister Carney.

“To that end, the prime minister and his ministers are having wide-ranging and constructive discussions with their American counterparts,” she said. “These discussions naturally include strengthening NORAD and related initiatives such as the Golden Dome.”

However, Champoux noted that it is too early to determine how Canada would contribute or what its financial commitment might look like.

A new layer on top of NORAD

Canada and the US already work together through NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), a long-standing military partnership that dates back to 1958. NORAD monitors North American airspace and provides early warning and defence against potential threats, including cruise missiles.

The Golden Dome would build on NORAD’s capabilities with new technology, such as space-based sensors and orbiting interceptors designed to stop missiles shortly after launch. The system is inspired in part by Israel’s Iron Dome, which has successfully intercepted thousands of incoming rockets.

Experts voice concerns over feasibility

Despite the ambitious scope, some defence experts are questioning the viability of the plan.

According to the US Congressional Budget Office, just the space-based portion of the Golden Dome could cost as much as $542 billion over the next two decades.

Context: Trade tensions and renewed patriotism

The discussions around Golden Dome come at a sensitive time for Canada-US relations. Trump recently suggested that Canada would be better off as a US state and threatened tariffs, prompting a surge of nationalist sentiment north of the border. That backlash helped propel Prime Minister Carney’s Liberals to a historic election victory.

As the two countries now look to reset their relationship, defence cooperation appears to be a key focus area alongside trade talks.