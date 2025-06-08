Trump Vs Musk: US President Says Elon Will Face Consequences If He Funds Democrats

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to tech billionaire Elon Musk, threatening “very serious consequences” if Musk uses his wealth to support Democratic candidates opposing Republicans who back the GOP’s major tax-and-spending bill. The comments, made during a phone interview with NBC News on June 7, 2025, mark the latest chapter in a public falling-out between two of the most influential figures in American politics and business. The rift, which has unfolded across social media platforms like X and Truth Social, signals the end of a once-close alliance, with Trump declaring he has no interest in mending ties with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

A Public Falling-Out

The relationship between Trump and Musk has deteriorated rapidly. Just days ago, on May 30, 2025, the two appeared together in the Oval Office, where Trump lauded Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), calling him “one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced.” Musk, who served as a special government employee leading DOGE, officially ended his tenure that day but was described by Trump as someone who would “always be with us, helping all the way.”

However, tensions boiled over when Musk publicly criticized a GOP-led budget bill passed by the House in May 2025. On June 5, Musk posted on X, claiming the bill “was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it.” This criticism prompted a sharp response from Trump, who told reporters in the Oval Office, “I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I’ve helped Elon a lot.” The feud escalated further when Musk posted, then deleted, a claim on X about Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump dismissed as “old news” that had been debunked.

Trump’s Warning: If Musk Funds Democrats, There Will Be Consequences

In the NBC interview, Trump made it clear he views Musk’s potential financial support for Democratic candidates as a direct challenge to his administration’s agenda. “If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump said, emphasizing, “He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that.” While Trump did not specify what those consequences might entail, the threat follows his earlier suggestion on Truth Social that he could review Musk’s government contracts, particularly those involving SpaceX, which relies heavily on NASA and military partnerships.

A Shame That Elon's So Depressed, Says Trump

Musk’s wealth, estimated at over $400 billion, makes him a formidable political player. His potential to fund Democratic campaigns could shift the balance in key congressional races, especially as Republicans push their sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” by Trump’s team. Trump suggested Musk’s criticism of the bill has inadvertently strengthened Republican support, saying, “Elon brought out the strengths of the bill because people that weren’t as focused started focusing on it, and they see how good it is.”

“So in that sense, there was a big favor. But I think Elon, really, I think it’s a shame that he’s so depressed and so heartbroken," Trump added.

Elon Disrespected Office of The President, Says Trump

The personal rift between Trump and Musk appears irreparable for now. When asked if he wanted to repair their relationship, Trump bluntly replied, “No,” adding, “I would assume so, yeah,” when questioned if their alliance was over. He accused Musk of being “disrespectful to the office of the President,” stating, “I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the President.”

Trump also confirmed he has no plans to speak with Musk anytime soon, saying, “I’m too busy doing other things,” and “I have no intention of speaking to him.” This stance was echoed by White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who told NBC News on June 6, 2025, that there were “no plans” for a call between the two men, despite earlier reports of attempts to broker peace.

Musk’s Response and Political Ambitions

Musk has not directly addressed Trump’s latest warning about funding Democrats. On June 5, he launched a poll on X asking if there should be a new centrist political party, with 80% of respondents supporting the idea. This move has fueled speculation that Musk may be exploring a broader political role, potentially challenging both parties.

Musk’s brief tenure at DOGE, where he worked to streamline federal agencies, was praised by Trump for cutting waste and modernizing systems. However, Musk’s influence within the administration reportedly irritated some White House staff, including Wiles, who was frustrated by his attempts to direct Cabinet secretaries.

Broader Implications