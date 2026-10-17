Trump Waives Russia Sanctions And 100% Tariffs, Easing Trade Pressure on India, China Under Graham Act

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has waived several Russia-related sanctions, restrictions and tariffs under a newly enacted law, easing the immediate threat of steep trade penalties for India and other major buyers of Russian oil.

The decision, formalised through an executive order issued on October 16, comes just days before the measures were due to take effect under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. Trump said the waiver was in the national interest of the United States.

The law, signed by Trump on September 18, provides for additional sanctions against Russia and tariffs on countries purchasing Russian crude oil and natural gas, as well as countries involved in helping Moscow evade sanctions.

Under the legislation, the United States could impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas if they continued making new purchases after the law's deadline. India, a major importer of Russian crude, had faced the prospect of additional trade pressure under the proposed measures.

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Trump Cites US National Interest

In the executive order, Trump invoked the waiver provision of the Graham Act, certifying to Congress that suspending the specified measures at this time was in the national interest of the United States.

The order waives several sanctions provisions, restrictions and duties under the legislation. However, the relief is not necessarily permanent, as the administration retains the authority to reinstate the measures if it considers further action necessary.

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The decision comes amid a shift in Washington's approach to Russian energy supplies, with the Trump administration seeking to address rising fuel prices while continuing to navigate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Diesel Prices And Russia Deal

The waiver follows Trump's recent announcement of an arrangement involving Russian diesel supplies to global markets, aimed at easing pressure on fuel prices.

Trump has defended the move as an effort to increase fuel availability and bring down prices. However, the decision has drawn criticism from lawmakers in both the Republican and Democratic parties, who have argued that easing restrictions could provide Moscow with additional revenue to sustain its war against Ukraine.

The latest waiver also comes against the backdrop of concerns over the potential impact of new tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian energy. India and China are among the major purchasers of Russian crude, while Turkey is another significant buyer of Russian energy products.

Sanctions Policy Remains Uncertain

Although Trump's order removes the immediate threat from several provisions of the Graham Act, it does not end the broader US sanctions regime against Russia. The executive order specifies that existing measures imposed under earlier executive orders remain unaffected.

The administration has also directed officials to monitor Russian energy purchases and possible sanctions evasion, with the option of recommending further action to the President.

The move could ease near-term uncertainty for countries exposed to the proposed tariffs, including India. However, the administration's retained authority to restore the measures means that the possibility of future trade restrictions remains.