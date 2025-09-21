'Bad Things Are Going To Happen': Trump Threatens Afghanistan To Return Bagram Air Base

Washington: US President Donald Trump demanded that Afghanistan return control of Bagram Air Base to Washington, warning the Taliban government that "bad things are going to happen" if they did not comply with his demand.

"If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!" Trump warned in a post on Truth Social.

Bagram Air Base is currently under the control of the Taliban government after the US troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Trump has repeatedly indicated that he would have kept control of the air base, given its strategic importance near the border between Afghanistan and China.

A few days ago, during his visit to London, Trump stated that the US is trying to regain control of the air base.

"We were going to leave Afghanistan, but we were going to leave it with strength and dignity, and we were going to keep Bagram, the big air base - one of the biggest air bases in the world," Trump said during a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We gave it to them for nothing. We're trying to get it back, by the way," he added.

According to Tolo News, several members of the US Congress have backed Trump's position, calling his push to regain Bagram Air Base both strategic and correct.

Meanwhile, China has dismissed Trump's remarks, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating: "China respects Afghanistan's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of its people. We call on all parties to play a constructive role in regional peace and stability." He added that fueling confrontation in the region lacked public support.

The Islamic Emirate has not officially responded. Earlier, however, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, "Not even an inch of Afghan soil is acceptable for foreign military presence. This message must reach President Trump and other countries. Engagement will only be political and economic."

Zakir Jalaly, head of the second political department of the Foreign Ministry, echoed this view, saying: "Afghans have never accepted military presence throughout history. This was completely rejected in the Doha Agreement, but the door to other forms of engagement remains open."