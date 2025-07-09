Trump Warns Putin He’d 'Bomb the Sh*t Out of Moscow' If He Invaded Ukraine: Report

Washington: The relationship between the United States and Russia has long been complex, but it has taken new turns under President Donald Trump’s second term, particularly in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump, known for his brash rhetoric, is once again making headlines following the release of a CNN report detailing a provocative threat he claims to have made to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to audio obtained by CNN and released on Tuesday, Trump is heard telling a group of donors during a 2024 campaign fundraiser that he once warned Putin of dire consequences should Russia invade Ukraine.

Trump can be heard saying, “If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice.”

Trump said Putin appeared unconvinced at first but added, “He believed me 10 percent,” implying that even a small element of doubt was enough to act as a deterrent. Despite these bold declarations, Russia went ahead with its invasion and has shown no signs of backing down.

Trump also claimed to have issued a similar threat to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the possibility of China invading Taiwan. “He thought I was crazy,” Trump remarked.

Although Trump had pledged to end the war within 24 hours of returning to office, nearly six months into his second term, even a temporary ceasefire has remained elusive. Multiple proposals from Trump to halt hostilities have reportedly been dismissed by the Kremlin, with Moscow rejecting calls for both ceasefires and humanitarian pauses.

The Kremlin has since downplayed the significance of Trump’s claims. When asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “I cannot confirm or deny this, even if I wanted to… Whether it is fake or not, we do not know either. There is a lot of fake news these days.”

The timing of the alleged threat remains uncertain, as CNN did not specify when the remarks to Putin were supposedly made. However, The Washington Post previously reported that Trump had spoken with Putin by phone in November 2024, shortly after his re-election but before officially taking office. That report was also dismissed by the Kremlin as “pure fiction.”

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues to take a devastating toll. On November 9, 2024, a drone attack in Odesa left several vehicles destroyed and caused further damage to civilian infrastructure.

Inside the White House, frustration with Russia appears to be mounting. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump reportedly expressed his anger toward Putin, saying, “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin.” He also suggested that additional sanctions on Moscow are under serious consideration.