Trump Warns Seoul Over Alaska Pipeline

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump has cautioned South Korea that the cost could rise if it fails to commit to the Alaska pipeline project in the near term, after learning that Seoul continues studying the proposal. At first, Trump signalled he would accept a decision by South Korea not to join. His tone changed once a reporter informed him that the country had yet to give formal approval.

“Tell ’em if they don’t sign shortly, I’m going to double it up. Okay?” Trump told reporters at the White House before boarding Marine One. The exchange opened when a journalist raised South Korea’s current position on the Alaska pipeline project. “South Korea said they have not signed off on this Alaska pipeline yet. They’re still studying it. Did you jump the gun?” a reporter asked.

Trump rejected the idea that he had acted prematurely. “Well, I didn’t jump the gun. I mean, they were there and, uh, they were represented, and let’s see. If they don’t wanna do it, that’s okay with me,” he said. “I’ll just charge ’em more.” He then halted and asked for clarification on what Seoul had stated.

“Wait, no. Wait, they said they didn’t sign off?” he asked. The reporter confirmed that South Korea had described the proposal as still under review. Trump responded by warning that the price could be increased substantially if an agreement was not reached soon. He gave no further explanation of what would be doubled or any firm timetable for a decision by South Korea.

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The Alaska pipeline project is intended to carry natural gas from the North Slope across the state by pipeline to a liquefaction plant in southern Alaska, from which the gas could be shipped overseas. Countries in Asia have been seen as likely markets because of their reliance on imported energy.