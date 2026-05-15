Trump-Xi ‘Rosy’ Moment: US President Mesmerised By Chinese Roses, Gets Seeds As Gift For White House

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping found an unlikely conversation starter amid high-stakes diplomacy in Beijing: Roses.

During Trump’s visit to Zhongnanhai, the sprawling leadership compound of the Chinese Communist Party, the two leaders were seen walking together through the historic gardens before beginning formal talks. Videos from the visit showed Xi personally escorting Trump through the landscaped pathways, lakeside corridors and flower-lined sections of the heavily guarded complex.

And it was the roses that appeared to leave the US President particularly impressed.

“These are the most beautiful roses anyone has ever seen,” Trump remarked during the garden walk, drawing smiles from the Chinese side.

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Xi responded with a symbolic diplomatic gesture, promising to send Trump rose seeds from the Zhongnanhai gardens. Trump’s response was immediate: “I love that.”

The exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the meeting, especially given Trump’s own recent fascination with the White House Rose Garden.

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Last year, Trump controversially redesigned portions of the iconic garden, tearing up parts of the lawn to create a patio-style setting inspired by his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He had also publicly complained that the White House garden “didn’t have too many roses” and said he wanted more flowers added.

Now, those roses could arrive from China.

The optics of the moment stood out sharply against the backdrop of tense US-China relations dominated by tariffs, trade disputes and strategic rivalry. While officials from both sides prepared for intensive closed-door discussions, the public visuals focused instead on flowers, symbolism and carefully choreographed warmth.

Xi personally guided Trump through Zhongnanhai’s gardens and pavilions, explaining the history of the compound through a translator before both delegations moved into private talks.

Trump later claimed the two countries had struck “fantastic trade deals”, though no specifics were immediately disclosed.