Trump’s First Reaction After Israel Targets Iran’s Nuclear Installations, Warns Tehran ‘More to Come’

US President Donald Trump has described Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran as “excellent” and warned that further military action could follow. In a phone interview with ABC News on Friday, Trump said Israel had given Iran a chance to de-escalate, but it was ignored.

“They got hit hard, very hard about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more,” Trump said.

When asked whether the United States had directly participated in the strikes, Trump declined to answer, stating only, “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Israel vs Iran: What Has Happened So Far?

Early Friday morning, Israel launched a series of major airstrikes targeting nearly 100 sites across Iran, including nuclear facilities and military command centers. The attacks reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian military officials, including Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami, according to US and Israeli sources.

Trump claimed he had offered Iran “chance after chance” to reach a diplomatic agreement, but Tehran did not respond positively.

“They are all dead now, and it will only get worse,” Trump said, referring to the deaths of Iranian military leaders.

He further warned Iran to act before the situation escalates beyond control.

“Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left... No more death, no more destruction just do it, before it is too late.”

Iran’s Response

In retaliation for the Israeli assault, Iran launched around 100 drones toward Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said most of the drones were intercepted and destroyed.

Iranian state media confirmed the deaths of six nuclear scientists, along with civilian casualties, including children, in the attacks.

Is the US Involved?

While the US government has officially denied any role, Trump admitted he was informed of the strikes in advance. Iran, however, has accused the US of complicity and escalating tensions in the region.