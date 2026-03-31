Trump’s Hormuz U-Turn? US Weighs Early Exit From Iran War Without Securing Key Strait

New Delhi: In a significant shift in strategy, Donald Trump is reportedly willing to end the ongoing US military campaign against Iran without ensuring the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, according to local report.

The development signals a possible recalibration of Washington’s war objectives, with the administration prioritising a quicker end to hostilities over securing the crucial oil transit route.

As per the report, Trump told aides that the complex and time-consuming task of reopening the Strait through which a major share of global oil supplies passes could be deferred to a later stage.

Strategic Shift Amid War Pressures

The move comes as the US-led military campaign, widely referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” enters a critical phase with mounting geopolitical and economic pressures. Officials cited in reports indicated that forcing open the chokepoint could prolong the conflict beyond the administration’s desired timeline.

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Instead, the US appears focused on achieving its core military objectives crippling Iran’s naval capabilities, weakening its missile arsenal, and limiting its defence infrastructure before winding down active combat.

There are also indications that Washington may rely on diplomatic pressure or allied intervention at a later stage to restore navigation through the Strait, rather than pursuing an immediate high-risk military operation.

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Iran to Impose Tolls on Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Parliament Security Committee on Monday (local time) approved the Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, which includes measures to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strategic waterway, as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to the IRIB, a member of the National Security Commission announced that the plan was formally approved, detailing key areas of focus, including security arrangements for the Strait, ship safety, environmental protection, financial arrangements, and the implementation of a rial-based toll system.

The plan also explicitly bans passage for American and Israeli vessels, reinforces the sovereign role of Iran and its armed forces, and outlines cooperation with Oman in establishing the legal framework for the Strait. Additionally, it prohibits passage for countries participating in unilateral sanctions against Iran, as reported by IRIB.

The approved measures come amid ongoing conflict in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition, currently in its second month, and reflect Tehran's efforts to assert control over one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments transit.

Global Stakes Remain High

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the conflict, with its partial closure already disrupting global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged supply shocks. Analysts warn that ending the war without reopening the passage could ease immediate military tensions but leave a lingering economic crisis.

Markets have already reacted to the reports, with oil prices easing slightly on expectations of de-escalation, even as uncertainty over supply routes persists.

No Official Confirmation Yet

While the reports point to a notable policy shift, there has been no formal confirmation from the White House. Reuters also noted it could not independently verify the claims. If confirmed, Trump’s stance would mark a major pivot from earlier hardline threats to reopen the Strait at all costs to a more flexible endgame focused on limiting the duration of the conflict.