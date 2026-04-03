Trump’s Latest Social Media Meltdown: POTUS Suggests ‘Open the Hormuz, Take the Oil’, Compares Minnesota With Somalia

Donald Trump had yet another meltdown on Friday (April 3rd, 2026) over social where he suggested to ‘open the Hormuz and take the oil’. He also noted that US can ‘make a fortune’ by taking the oil and that it would be a ‘gusher’ for the world.

A ‘Gusher’ for the World

The post outlined a strategy that prioritizes the forcible acquisition of energy resources. Trump explicitly stated that with a little more time, the U.S. could easily open the Hormuz Strait and take the oil. He further asserted that the United States would make a fortune through this action, predicting the move would ultimately be a gusher for the world despite the potential for unprecedented military escalation.

These comments come at a critical moment as the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz continues to send oil prices skyrocketing. Iran remains steadfast in its mission to keep access to the strategic vantage point out of reach for both U.S. and Israeli interests.





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Trump compares Minessota with Somalia

Minutes before the post on Strait of Hormuz, Trump also posted about Vice President JD Vance ‘taking charge of fraud in the United States’. He mentioned that Vance's ‘focus would be everywhere’ but special attention would be given to ‘crooked politicians in Blue State’. He also listed out some of the states like California, Illinois, Minnessota, and more, but what caught attention was him writing ‘Somalia beware’ in brackets beside Minnessota. This comes in the wake of the massive ‘No Kings’ protest in Minnessota that was critical of the Trump administration. He also took to Truth Social to lash out at singer Bruce Springsteen who launched a musical tour of Minnessota to honour the protests, by calling him a dried prune and a victim of bad plastic surgery while urging MAGA crowds to boycott his ‘overpriced concerts’.