'Trying to Hide': Donald Trump’s Mysterious Hand Bruise Sparks Speculation

Washington, D.C. : U.S. President Donald Trump sparked fresh speculation this week after a visible patch of makeup appeared to conceal a noticeable mark on the back of his right hand during a White House event.

Trump was addressing the media alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday when viewers began focusing less on his remarks and more on what seemed to be a carefully concealed raised area of skin. The makeup, darker than Trump’s usual skin tone, caught the public eye and quickly became a talking point on social media.

While the president tackled several hot-button topics during his address including the long-discussed Jeffrey Epstein files, online chatter centered around the mysterious patch, prompting renewed curiosity over a mark that has appeared intermittently since last year.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s hand has drawn public attention. The same spot was previously visible during the 2023 campaign trail, most notably when Trump appeared at the Al Smith Dinner in Manhattan last October. At the time, it led to widespread speculation, especially after images surfaced showing what looked like bruising or swelling.

When questioned about the mark earlier this year, Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Mail that the discoloration was due to "shaking hundreds of hands" during campaign events and daily engagements. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” she stated in February.

According to Leavitt, the repetitive nature of Trump’s public interactions can cause physical strain, which may explain the reappearance of bruising during busy periods.

Experts Question Handshake Theory

Despite the campaign’s explanation, some medical experts remain unconvinced. Dr. Neal Patel, a primary care physician from California, called the handshake explanation “a bit of a stretch” based on his experience treating patients with similar symptoms.

“More likely than not, he has some bruising on his hand and they are trying to hide it,” said Dr. Boback Berookhim, a New York-based urologist and men’s health specialist, in comments to the Daily Mail. He suggested the discoloration could stem from anything ranging from an insect bite or blood draw to simply bumping the hand against an object.

The bruise resurfaced more prominently when Trump presented the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen football team on Tuesday, reigniting public curiosity due to its visibility under the lights and cameras.

No Official Medical Clarification Yet

As of now, there has been no formal medical explanation regarding the mark on Trump’s hand. While campaign aides insist it’s nothing to be concerned about, the lack of transparency has only fueled further speculation online.

In an election cycle already filled with drama and scrutiny, even a patch of foundation on a former president's hand has become headline material.