TTP Hits Pakistan with Eight Fresh Attacks in 'Operation Khyber' Campaign

Islamabad: The outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has executed a coordinated wave of violence across the country, launching a total of eight attacks targeting multiple districts, according to reports.

According to statements released by the militant faction, the latest cross-border and regional offensive was carried out under the banner of what they term "Operation Khyber."

Geographic Breakdown of the Assaults

The strikes reportedly heavily targeted Pakistan's volatile northwestern rim and tribal regions, stretching security forces thin across several key districts:

Tank District: Hit by two separate attacks, marking a significant escalation in an area increasingly vulnerable to militant incursions.

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North Waziristan: The former militant stronghold faced two coordinated attacks, breaking periods of relative calm in the district.

South Waziristan: A single attack targeted this rugged border district.

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Malakand Division (Lower Dir, Upper Dir, & Bajaur): The TTP demonstrated its expanded operational reach by launching one attack each in the districts of Bajaur, Lower Dir, and Upper Dir.

Rising Security Concerns

The synchronized nature of "Operation Khyber" underscores the TTP's persistent capability to orchestrate multi-district campaigns despite ongoing counter-measure operations by Pakistani security forces. Intelligence agencies and local law enforcement have shifted to a high-alert posture across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to prevent further spillover from the offensive.