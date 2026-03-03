Pakistan-Afghanistan War: TTP Launches 13 Attacks Across Five Districts Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Kabul: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reportedly carried out 13 coordinated attacks across five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, a day after launching what it described as its largest wave of strikes against Pakistani security forces.

According to available information, four attacks were reported in South Waziristan, while three took place in both North Waziristan and Bajaur districts. Two incidents were recorded in Tank and one in Bannu. The strikes appear to be a part of TTP's ongoing “Operation Al Khandaq.” Details regarding casualties and damage from the latest round of attacks were not immediately available.

The fresh wave of attacks come after a surge in militant activity a day earlier, when the TTP allegedly conducted 37 coordinated attacks across nine districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Those strikes, targeting security personnel and installations, reportedly left at least 11 people dead, including seven policemen, and several others injured. Districts hit included Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

The escalation reportedly comes in response to what TTP claimed to be Pakistani military actions targeting civilians in Afghanistan. No official statement on this have been recorded from Pakistan yet.

The developments come amid rapidly deteriorating ties between Islamabad and Kabul. On Monday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense announced that their Air Force carried out precise and coordinated airstrikes against multiple Pakistani military installations, marking a significant escalation in an already deteriorating security situation between the two neighbouring states. In a statement posted on X, the ministry said the targets included Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta, and Khwazai Camp in the Mohmand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, among other strategic sites.

This comes within a week after Islamabad declared "open war" on the Afghan Taliban government following renewed clashes along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pakistan bombed Kabul and Kandahar on Friday, hours after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops in retaliation to the airstrikes earlier. On Sunday, Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani aircraft over Kabul following explosions and gunfire in the capital, further escalating the cross-border tensions as the Taliban-ruled state faced ongoing Pakistani strikes amid international calls for restraint.