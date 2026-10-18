Tugboat Struck by 2 Unknown Projectiles near UAE’s Khor Fakkan Port: UKMTO

Portsmouth: A tugboat was struck by two unknown projectiles while travelling southbound near Khor Fakkan port in the UAE, sustaining damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday, reporting one minor casualty. UKMTO has advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident northeast of Khor Fakkan, UAE. A tug travelling southbound has reported being struck by 2 unknown projectiles. The tug has sustained damage but is continuing on its route. One minor casualty has been reported. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate,” UKMTO said in a statement on X.

On Saturday, a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile at 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). UKMTO said that it “received a time-late report of an incident 68 NM northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia, of a tanker struck by an unknown projectile.”

All crew are reported safe and have been evacuated. There was no reported environmental impact at the time of the report, the UKMTO stated. This comes amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, with both countries trying to claim control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for fuel supply across the globe.

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Earlier, at CBS Town Hall, US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the high fuel prices. Vance said petrol prices would be “three times as high if it weren’t for the US Navy keeping oil and gas moving out of the Strait of Hormuz.” Vance also criticised Iran for what he described as “trying to choke off world energy supply completely.”

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