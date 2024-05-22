Advertisement

New Delhi: The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew on board hit severe turbulence en route Singapore from London on Tuesday, prompting the pilots to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, said officials.

One passenger was killed and 30 others suffered severe injuries when the Boeing 777-300ER plane tilted upwards and returned to its cruising altitude over the space of a minute, followed by series of turbulence.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We deeply apologise for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight," the airline said, adding it was working with Thai authorities to provide all necessary assistance.

Times When Triple Seven Endangered Lives

Air accidents and incidents is nothing new for Boeing 777, an American long-range wide-body airliner developed and manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 operating from Seoul to San Francisco on July 6, 2013, crashed while landing, marking the plane's first fatal crash since its induction into service in 1995. It was said that plane crashed due to mismanagement by the crew during the final approach.

In another major accident on August 3, 2016, an Emirates Boeing 777-300 aircraft crashed while landing and caught fire at the Dubai Airport. The intial probe into the matter suggested that the plane attempted a landing during active wind shear conditions.

All 300 people on board survived the crash-landing, but many were severely injured in the incident. An airport firefighter died while rescuing the passengers, another seven firefighters were injured. Notably, this accident is the only hull loss of an Emirates aircraft that was Boeing 777 series.

On February 20, 2021, another triple seven aircraft of the United Airlines Flight 328 suffered a failure of its starboard engine with other engine parts falling over a Denver suburb. The pilot declared an emergency and returned to land at Denver airport. Initial investigation revealed that two fan blades had broken off.