‘Turkey Helped Pakistan’: Pakistan’s FM Ishaq Dar Admits Strong Ties After Meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has made a big admission, publicly acknowledging Turkey’s help to Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor and reaffirming the strong ties between the two countries. Dar’s statement came during a high-level meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Turkey’s Defence Minister Yasir Guler in Islamabad.

The meeting, images of which were shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlights how Pakistan and Turkey are working to deepen their defence and economic partnership at a time when India is showcasing its military strength in the region. In a post on X, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described Turkey as a “trusted friend and reliable brother” that has always stood by Pakistan, including during recent tensions with India.

Defence and Energy Ties Grow Stronger

During the joint press conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan stressed that Turkey and Pakistan are strengthening ties in defence, economy, culture, and education, with plans to expand trade to $5 billion. He also announced that Turkish and Pakistani energy companies will soon begin joint exploration of oil and gas in Pakistani waters, a move seen as significant for Pakistan’s energy security amid India’s growing maritime reach.

Fidan highlighted that both nations will increase defence industry cooperation in the coming days and continue to support each other in counter-terrorism efforts. This growing defence collaboration is part of a larger strategic partnership that has evolved in recent years.

Since 2018, Pakistan and Turkey have worked together on defence projects, including the construction of Milgem-class corvettes and frigates at Karachi Shipyard, with two built in Turkey and two in Pakistan. Turkey has supplied Pakistan with Bayraktar TB2 and Songar drones, T129 attack helicopters, and small arms, while Turkish military academies train Pakistani officers. In April, a Turkish C-130 aircraft landed in Karachi, reportedly delivering drones, followed by a visit from a senior Turkish general to Pakistan’s Air Force headquarters.

Strategic Partnership Expands Amid Regional Tensions

Turkey has consistently backed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, raising the issue at the United Nations and supporting Islamabad diplomatically during conflicts with India, including during Operation Sindoor.

While Pakistan and Turkey strengthen ties, India has moved to counter these developments. New Delhi recently blocked security clearances for the Turkish company Celebi, which handles logistics at several Indian airports, and has deepened defence and diplomatic ties with Turkey’s regional rivals Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia. India has also conducted joint naval exercises with Greece and is working to build its influence in the eastern Mediterranean.