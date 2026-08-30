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  • Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to Hold First Defence Pact Meeting, Source Says

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to Hold First Defence Pact Meeting, Source Says

Top officials from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan will meet in Istanbul on Monday for the first committee meeting under the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement," signed on August 7. This agreement aims to strengthen collective defense among the nations against aggression, similar to NATO's Article 5.

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Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to Hold First Defence Pact Meeting, Source Says
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to Hold First Defence Pact Meeting | Image: Reuters

Istanbul: Top officials from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will gather in Istanbul on Monday for a first committee meeting under ​the joint defence accord that they signed this month, a ‌Turkish foreign ministry source said.

The "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", signed on August 7, brought together Sunni Muslim U.S. allies concerned by the Iran war and regional conflict that ​has led to Iranian missile fire on Gulf oil exporters.

It ​is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act ⁠of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any of ​the three would be regarded as an attack on all, similar to NATO's ​Article 5 collective defence clause.

Foreign and defence ministers, as well as the chiefs of staff, of the three countries will attend the meeting in Istanbul, the ​ministry source said.

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"International security issues will be on the agenda," the ​source said, with discussions expected to cover enhancing defence capabilities, greater interoperability among their ‌armed ⁠forces and deepening cooperation in the defence industry, including joint production and development.

The three nations share concerns about the military stances of Israel and revolutionary Shi'ite Iran, as long-time ally the U.S. struggles to ​contain regional upheaval ​that has caused ⁠a global energy crisis.

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Six months after the U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran, negotiations are at ​an impasse and President Donald Trump's administration has stepped ​up efforts ⁠to punish Iran financially with what it has billed as an "economic D-Day".

Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest military, has said the pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan ⁠and top ​oil exporter Saudi Arabia was open ​to expansion — with Egypt as a potential candidate — and did not seek to replace existing ​alliances.

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Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
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