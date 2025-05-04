Turkish Navy Ship Arrives In Pakistan's Khi Port Amid India-Pak Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack

In the midst of escalating tensions with India, a Turkish Naval ship arrived at the shores of Pakistan leading to speculations about timing and motivations behind the arrival. The visit of the Turkish naval ship TCG Buyukada to Karachi has been touted as a "goodwill visit" aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations, by Pakistan. However, with India and Pakistan locked in a heated standoff following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Turkish Navy’s move has raised the temperature.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists, including 25 Indian nationals, has brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a major conflict. India has vowed to track down the perpetrators of the massacre and has taken several counter-measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, banning Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports, closing airspace to Pakistani airlines, and downgrading diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's decision to host a Turkish naval ship raised eyebrows. The experts have questioned whether this is a genuine attempt to strengthen maritime cooperation, or is it a calculated move to strengthen Pakistan's naval capabilities amid the current tensions with India?

What Did Pakistan Say About This New Development?

The Pakistani Navy confirmed the arrival of the ship at Khi Port.

Upon its arrival at the port in Karachi, the Turkish naval ship was warmly welcomed by officials of Turkish and Pakistan navies, according to the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) of Pakistan Navy.

“During its stay in Karachi, the crew of TCG Büyükada will engage in a series of professional interactions with Pakistan Navy personnel,” the DGPR said.

It further stated, “The visit aims to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen maritime cooperation between the two navies.”

“The goodwill visit of TCG Büyükada stands as a testament to the ever-strengthening maritime collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye,” the DGPR stated.

“It reflects the deep-rooted mutual trust and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, anchored in centuries-old historical and cultural ties,” it added.

The two nations share close defence and diplomatic ties and regularly hold joint military exercises.