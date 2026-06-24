Twin Earthquakes In Venezuela: 7.5 Magnitude Tremor Rocks Venezuela After 7.1 Shock, Buildings Collapse In Caracas | VIDEO

Caracas: Two back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela in quick succession on Wednesday evening, shaking the capital Caracas and causing buildings to crumble along the Caribbean coast. The US Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the first tremor measured magnitude 7.1 and the second, minutes later, was even stronger at 7.5 magnitude.

According to reports, the initial earthquake was centred west of Moron, a coastal area about 168 km west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 km. Reports further suggested that before residents could recover, a second, deeper shock hit with the epicentre just 16 km southwest of Moron at a depth of 10 km. The back-to-back tremors were felt across multiple states and triggered massive panic in the region.

In Caracas, people poured onto the streets as buildings swayed violently, and many remained outside through the night, stunned by the sight of collapsed walls that left furniture and interiors exposed to the road. Furthermore, columns of dust rose above two busy nearby areas where restaurants and shops are normally packed during the earthquake. The emergency services were immediately overwhelmed as the scale of the damage became clear.

Tsunami Warnings Issued

The USGS located both earthquakes close to Moron along Venezuela’s Caribbean shoreline. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center responded by issuing tsunami alerts for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, warning coastal areas to stay alert for any surge following the strong offshore shaking. The seismologists said that aftershocks were likely and urged caution near damaged structures.

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Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, while talking to the state television, said that the tremors were felt in several states and that the Altamira district in Caracas faced “alarming situations” with homes and buildings brought down. He asked the public to stay outdoors because further aftershocks could cause additional collapses.

Cabello also indicated that people had been hurt in the disaster and urged drivers to move aside for ambulances and rescue vehicles. “We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most,” he said.

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He added a plea for families to stay safe: “Be very careful with children and the elderly; call each other and check that no one has been harmed.”

The officials said that the teams were working through the night to clear rubble, assess structural damage, and provide medical aid as required. The officials also warned that with the ground still unstable, the situation could worsen before stabilising.