In a concerning aviation incident, two American Airlines passenger aircraft clipped each other's wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, on Friday, November 27. The incident prompted an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), although no injuries were reported.



According to the FAA, American Airlines Flight 638, scheduled to fly to Dallas-Fort Worth, contacted Flight 2152, bound for Chicago, at about 5:10 pm local time. Both aircraft were Boeing 737s and were taxiing for takeoff when they collided.