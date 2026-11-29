Dhaka: At least two activists of Bangladesh's now-banned Awami League were killed in clashes with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) workers in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, marking a violent start to the 48-hour lockdown called by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party.

The clashes broke out early Sunday near the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Jajira, Shariatpur district, at Jomaddar Mor in the Naodoba area along the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway, involving leaders, activists and supporters of the Awami League and the BNP, the Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported.

The deceased were identified as Ibrahim Sipahi and Nizamuddin Mridha, according to the newspaper.

Citing local party leaders and activists, Prothom Alo reported that Ibrahim was a member of the Awami League's youth wing, Jubo League, and the son of Hafizuddin Sipahi of the Madhya Sonamukhi area in Shariatpur Sadar Upazila.

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Nizamuddin, also an Awami League activist, was the son of Dadan Mridha of the Moulibhikandi area in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur district, the Prothom Alo reported.

The violence comes amid heightened political tensions in Bangladesh following Hasina's announcement that she intends to return to the country on December 16, coinciding with Bangladesh's Victory Day, which commemorates the country's liberation from Pakistan in 1971.

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However, the Bangladesh government has maintained that Hasina, who has been sentenced to death, will not be provided with travel documents or a passport to facilitate her return. Dhaka has also formally requested India to extradite the former Prime Minister under the bilateral extradition treaty.

India, meanwhile, has noted that extradition and returning to one's country with travel documents are two separate matters.

Hasina's proposed return has triggered political tensions and debate across Bangladesh, raising concerns over the country's security situation.

The former Prime Minister fled to India following a student-led uprising in 2024 that brought an end to her government.

Subsequently, the February 12, 2026, general election brought the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to power.