Two Decades Vs Five Years: The Uranium Freeze Deadlock That Snapped US-Iran Negotiations

New Delhi: A major roadblock in the collapse of last weekend’s high-stakes negotiations was a US proposal demanding that Iran commit to a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment.

According to reports, this demand emerged as a central sticking point, effectively stalling diplomatic efforts and leaving both nations at a bitter impasse as the prospect of a long-term deal slipped away.

Underscoring the ambitious scope of Washington’s requirements for Tehran’s nuclear program, a source familiar with the talks said, " The United States suggested 20 years at a minimum with all kinds of other restrictions.”

What Tehran Demanded

In a sharp contrast to Washington’s demands, Tehran countered with a significantly shorter, single-digit timeline during the marathon negotiations. According to another news report, Iran offered only a five-year suspension of its activities, a proposal that underscored the massive diplomatic chasm remaining between the two sides.

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Another Twist?

Adding a new twist to the diplomatic deadlock, political scientist Ian Bremmer stated on Tuesday morning that the U.S. and Iran may actually be moving toward a middle-ground agreement of a 12.5-year suspension. Bremmer shared the update in a post on X, though he provided no further details regarding his sources or the specific mechanics of the potential compromise.

According to reports, the breakthrough was ultimately thwarted by deep-seated disagreements over the future of Iran’s nuclear program. Specifically, the two sides remained deadlocked over whether Tehran would agree to a total cessation of uranium enrichment and the complete surrender of its current stockpile.

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Why Islamabad Talks Failed?

The weekend summit marked a historic turning point, representing the first direct encounter between Washington and Tehran in over a decade and the most high-level engagement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

While the Islamabad talks ultimately stalled over the deadlock regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, officials maintained that the diplomatic channel remains open. They suggested that a path toward a peace deal may still exist, even as the U.S. military initiated a blockade of Iranian ports on Monday, a move that poses a significant threat to a fragile, week-old ceasefire.

According to the Wall Street Journal, officials confirmed that discussions for a second round of face-to-face negotiations are underway, though specific details have yet to be disclosed.

Other Issues at Islamabad

Beyond the uranium dispute, the negotiations also grappled with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz- a critical energy corridor currently under an effective Iranian blockade that the U.S. has pledged to break- alongside the issue of international sanctions.

According to Reuters, the two nations remained divided on the very scope of the discussions; Washington sought to isolate the nuclear and maritime issues, while Tehran pushed for a more comprehensive regional understanding.

80% There

The internal dynamics of the summit were characterized by a volatile shift in momentum. A Pakistani government source noted that an early sense of optimism vanished almost instantly, despite another source claiming the parties were "80% there" before hitting insurmountable last-minute hurdles.

Senior Iranian officials described the atmosphere as "heavy and unfriendly," noting that while Pakistani mediators attempted to bridge the gap, neither side appeared willing to make the first move toward de-escalation.

This disconnect was further fueled by mutual suspicion. U.S. officials suggested that Iran failed to grasp Washington’s non-negotiable objective of preventing a nuclear-armed Tehran, while Iran remained deeply distrustful of American motives. Although the meeting ended abruptly after hints of an extension, the door to diplomacy has not fully closed.