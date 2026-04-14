Noida Wage Protest Fallout: Police Launch Massive Overnight Crackdown Against Vandalism, Social Media Under Scanner

New Delhi: In a major law enforcement sweep following recent unrest, multiple teams from the Noida police conducted extensive raids across multiple locations throughout Monday night.

The operation, aims to identify and apprehend individuals responsible for the violence and vandalism that broke out during recent workers' protests.

Intensive Raids and Digital Forensics

Multiple police teams were deployed across the city to track down suspects linked to the disruption of public order. Following several arrests made during the overnight operation, authorities have seized mobile devices belonging to the detainees. These phones are currently undergoing a thorough forensic scrutiny to uncover coordination efforts or links to organized incitement.

The Noida Police Cyber Cell has also been put on high alert. Officials confirmed they are actively scanning various social media platforms to identify "objectionable posts" related to the protests. Authorities believe digital footprints may lead them to those who mobilized the crowds or spread misinformation to fuel the agitation.

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Investigating the "Outsider" Element

A primary focus of the ongoing investigation remains the identification of external agitators who may have hijacked the demonstration. To this end, Noida Police are meticulously verifying the roles of everyone detained at the protest sites, analyzing specific actions to distinguish between genuine workers and opportunistic rioters.

Investigators are also interrogating "outsiders" apprehended near the industrial facilities where the vandalism occurred, while simultaneously coordinating with local business owners to pinpoint individuals who have no official employment or connection to the targeted companies.

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Zero-Tolerance Policy

Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has issued a stern warning to the public, reiterating that the law will take its course without exception.

"Strict action will be initiated against anyone found to be involved in disrupting public order or those who have taken the law into their own hands," the Commissioner stated.

Security remains tightened across industrial sectors in Noida to prevent further escalation, as the police continue their interrogation of those in custody to map out the full extent of the conspiracy behind the violence.

What was the Case?

The factory workers in Noida have been protesting while demanding increased wages. Today, the protest turned violent with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting stones during an altercation with the police.

The protests are rooted in a deep wage disparity. Workers in neighboring Haryana reported a 35% increase in minimum pay, resulting in daily earnings of approximately ₹580-750. Unskilled workers in Noida earn approximately ₹350-435 per day.

They demand a monthly salary of ₹18,000 to ₹20,000, rejecting current annual increments of only ₹250-350.

Many people struggle to make ends meet on a monthly income of ₹11,000-13,000. LPG rates in the illicit market have reportedly reached ₹400 per kg, exacerbating their financial difficulties.

The workers’ grievances extend far beyond base pay, forming a comprehensive set of demands aimed at fundamental labor rights and personal welfare. Central to their appeal is the call for double pay for overtime hours and the implementation of mandatory weekly offs to ensure a sustainable work-life balance.