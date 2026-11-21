Surrey, British Columbia: Two people of Indian origin have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting outside a Walmart store in Surrey, British Columbia, in what police describe as a targeted attack linked to organised crime.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) named the victims as Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24. The incident occurred on the night of November 15 outside the Walmart. Both were taken to hospital, where they later died.

According to police, the pair resided in the neighbouring community of Delta. Rehal had previous contacts with law enforcement related to weapons offences. Kaur, by contrast, had limited known connections in Canada.

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The case is being investigated as a targeted shooting with possible ties to organised crime, CBC News reported.