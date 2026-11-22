Lviv: At least two people were killed and 10 others injured after a Russian missile and drone barrage struck Ukraine's western city of Lviv. Dashcam footage captured the moment a projectile hit a building directly ahead of a moving car, forcing the driver to reverse and flee, Euro News reported.

The footage, recorded by a motorist travelling through Lviv on Friday, November 20, shows the moment a projectile struck a building along the road. The impact sent debris flying across the street, prompting the driver to reverse sharply before moving away from the site.

The attack hit Lviv's Zaliznychnyi district, triggering fires in residential buildings and garages and causing extensive damage to properties and vehicles. According to Ukrainian authorities, the bombardment damaged residential buildings, a dormitory, a warehouse and critical energy infrastructure. A ticket terminal at Sknyliv railway station was also damaged in the strikes.

The destruction extended beyond Lviv city into the neighbouring Zolochiv district, where debris from a downed Russian drone damaged three houses and a vehicle, leaving another person injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, during the wider assault. The strikes also affected Kyiv and several other parts of Ukraine.

Advertisement

The latest attack comes amid continuing diplomatic discussions over security guarantees for Ukraine and its possible membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). In a post on X, Zelenskyy reiterated that NATO membership remained the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine, arguing that the country's inclusion would also strengthen the alliance.

"The Allies understand that the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership. And the clearest way to strengthen NATO is to bring Ukraine in," he said, referring to discussions during the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin. Zelenskyy also expressed reservations about proposals for security guarantees modelled on NATO's Article 5, which provides for collective defence, saying Kyiv still lacked clarity on how such arrangements would function and whether participating countries would be prepared to defend Ukraine against another attack.

Advertisement

"For Ukraine, it's not clear yet, because we still don't have a full answer about what this collective would be, how it would defend us, and whether it would be ready to repel the aggressor," he said.Emphasising the need for concrete commitments, he added, “The answers should not just be words – this has to be on paper.”

The Ukrainian President further called for long-term security guarantees that would remain effective beyond the tenure of US President Donald Trump. "We need security guarantees not for two years, but forever," he said, arguing that temporary arrangements would only provide a pause rather than establish lasting peace.