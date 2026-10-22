Two Killed, Indian Injured In Houthi Drone Attack On Saudi Aramco Oil Field as US Orders Diplomats to Leave

Dubai: Saudi Arabia said debris from an intercepted drone targeting an Aramco facility at the Shaybah oilfield killed two foreign nationals and injured two others, including an Indian. The incident comes amid escalating Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

Two people were killed and two others, including an Indian national, were injured after debris from an intercepted drone fell at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in southeastern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, October 21, according to the kingdom’s Energy Ministry. The incident also triggered a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility’s perimeter.

The two people killed were nationals of the Philippines and Nepal, while the injured included an Indian and a Pakistani national, the ministry said. Saudi authorities stated that the drone had been intercepted by the country’s air defence systems while attempting to target a processing facility at the oilfield.

The incident comes amid a series of drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including its oil infrastructure and civilian airports, which have raised concerns over the security situation in the region. The United States has also ordered non-emergency government personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia amid growing security concerns.

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Drone Debris Triggers Fire At Shaybah Oilfield

According to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry, the drone was intercepted on Wednesday morning as it attempted to strike a processing facility at the Shaybah oilfield, operated by Saudi Aramco in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

Following the interception, falling debris struck a vehicle belonging to a contractor operating at the oilfield. The vehicle caught fire, but the incident occurred outside the facility’s perimeter, the ministry said.

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The ministry confirmed that the debris caused two fatalities and left two other people injured. The deceased were identified as Filipino and Nepali nationals, while the injured were identified as Indian and Pakistani nationals.

Saudi authorities said the relevant agencies responded to the incident and took the necessary measures. The Energy Ministry also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Despite the casualties and the fire, the ministry said the incident had no impact on operations at the oilfield.

Shaybah is a major oil-producing site operated by Saudi Aramco in southeastern Saudi Arabia, close to the border with the United Arab Emirates. Its strategic importance makes any attempted attack on its facilities a significant security concern for the kingdom.

US Orders Non-Emergency Embassy Staff To Leave Saudi

The incident comes as Washington has taken steps to reduce the exposure of its diplomatic personnel to the deteriorating security situation in the region.

The United States Department of State ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

In a post on X, Pigott cited the increasing hostilities involving the Iran-backed Houthi movement and attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure, which have resulted in casualties and serious travel disruptions.

Hindustan Times, citing the Associated Press, also reported that similar departure orders had reportedly been issued for the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain.

The move underscores Washington’s concerns about the potential risks to its personnel as attacks against Saudi targets continue. However, the departure order for non-emergency personnel does not, by itself, establish that a wider evacuation of all American citizens has been ordered.

Saudi Arabia Reports Multiple Drone Interceptions

The attack at Shaybah was reported amid a series of drone interceptions by the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The coalition said it intercepted several drones launched towards Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, including drones over the Eastern Province and the Madinah region.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki announced interceptions in statements posted on X. The coalition subsequently reported additional interceptions, including drones directed towards the kingdom’s southern region and the Eastern Province.

The repeated interceptions highlight the security challenges facing Saudi Arabia as attacks target areas of strategic and civilian importance.

The debris-related deaths at Shaybah also demonstrate the risks that can remain even when air defence systems successfully intercept incoming drones. In this instance, the interception prevented the drone from reaching its intended target, but falling debris caused a fire and killed two people.

Houthis And Saudi Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The latest incident comes amid renewed hostilities involving Yemen’s Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have been involved in a prolonged conflict with forces supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Saudi Arabia has faced attacks targeting its territory and critical infrastructure during previous phases of the conflict. Oil facilities have been particularly sensitive targets because of their strategic and economic importance.

Last month, debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed a Yemeni resident in Saudi Arabia, according to reports. That incident was described as the first civilian casualty since the Houthis intensified their attacks against the kingdom.

Earlier this month, a limited fire also broke out at an administrative building managed by Saudi Aramco in the kingdom’s Eastern Province following an attack, according to reports.

The latest incident at Shaybah adds to concerns over the vulnerability of energy infrastructure and the risks faced by workers at facilities that may be targeted during the conflict.

What Happened At The Shaybah Oilfield?

Saudi air defences intercepted a drone targeting the Shaybah oilfield processing facility. Debris from the drone struck a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility, causing a fire that resulted in two fatalities and injuries to one Indian and one Pakistani national.

Despite this incident, oilfield operations remained unaffected. In response, Saudi authorities acted, while the U.S. ordered non-emergency government personnel and families to evacuate from Saudi Arabia.