London, UK: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing following an alleged break-in at Anmer Hall, the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, The New York Times reported.

According to The New York Times, the incident took place on Monday night while the royal couple and their family were away from the property. They were staying at their main residence, Forest Lodge, in Windsor, at the time.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Norfolk Police said officers were alerted to suspicious activity at the property shortly before 6 pm and subsequently launched a search operation in the surrounding area.

"Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area," the police statement said, as quoted by The New York Times.

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"Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass. They remain in police custody," it added.

The police also confirmed that the arrests followed an investigation into the reported incident at a property on the Sandringham Estate.

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The suspected intrusion has raised questions about security arrangements at British royal residences.

Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham Estate owned by King Charles III, is understood to have 10 bedrooms and was gifted to Prince William and Catherine by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present.

The historic property was built in 1802 and was purchased by the future King Edward VII in 1896. British art historian Roy Strong had described it as a "delightful but minor Georgian manor house".

The residence also reportedly features a swimming pool and a tennis court.

The incident came to light on the same day Prince William visited 10 Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham.