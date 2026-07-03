Two Men Sentenced for Iranian State-Linked Knife Attack on London Journalist

London: Two men convicted of carrying out a knife attack on Iranian-British journalist Pouria Zeraati “on behalf of the Iranian state” are due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey today (Friday).

Zeraati, who works for the Persian-language broadcaster Iran International, was reportedly ambushed and stabbed three times in the thigh outside his home in Wimbledon, southwest London, on 29 March 2024. He was left bleeding on the pavement but survived the assault, reports said.

According to reports, prosecutors told the court the attack was carefully planned, involving reconnaissance, and had been ordered by a third party acting for the Iranian regime. The incident has heightened concerns over Tehran’s alleged campaign of intimidation and violence targeting Iranian dissidents and journalists living in the UK and Europe.

Iran International, a London-based news channel critical of the Iranian government, has previously reported threats against its staff. The broadcaster welcomed the convictions, describing the attack as part of a broader pattern of transnational repression by the Islamic Republic.

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The case has drawn attention from press freedom organisations, which have urged the UK government to take stronger action to protect journalists and exiles from foreign state harassment.

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