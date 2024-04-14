Advertisement

Redwood City, Mariana: A two-storey housboat in the US has recently gone viral as it crossed the San Francisco Bay area in search of a new area to relocate to, with netizens drawing comparision between it and the house in the Pixar movie ‘Up’. The two-story, wood-shingled house built on top of a floating barge started its journey from Redwood City marina which has seen a recent exodus of houseboats due to eviction lawsuits brought by nearby residents.

The US Coast Guard confirmed that it was monitoring the relocation of the house as it moved from Redwood City marina to its new location at the Commodore marina in Sausalito.

The relocation to Sausalito was made somewhat complicated as a result of the prevailing high tide and the less-than-ideal weather conditions.

Phil Hott, a local resident told NBC Bay Area that “It was up a twisty channel, so you have to have the tide right and you have to come down without the wind blowing you into the bank.”

"These things are very heavy. Then it has to travel through the bay. And the winds and the tide change, and the current is going out. You don't want it to drag you out to the Golden Gate Bridge," he added.

“It's all about timing. When it comes in here, you have to have a tide over a certain height. You don’t want it to get halfway and stuck,” he said.

On a lighter note, Hott said that there was considerable excitement in Sausalito about the boat, with new neighbours lining up to watch its arrival at the Commodore marina.

