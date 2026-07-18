Two US Service Members Killed In Jordan By Iranian Attack, Confirms Pentagon
The US military confirmed that two American service members were killed in Jordan in an attack attributed to Iran, marking a deadly escalation as officials confirm the strike and prepare to release further details.
- World News
- 1 min read
Jordan: The US military has confirmed that two American service members were killed in Jordan following an Iranian strike targeting the US military base. The incident has fuelled a deadly escalation in the region and has drawn immediate attention from the defence officials in Washington.
According to the US military, the strike targeted a site in Jordan where the US personnel were stationed. The officials stated that the attack was carried out by Iranian forces, though further details about the location and circumstances are expected to be released in the coming hours.
(This is a developing story)