Two US Service Members Missing During Joint Military Drills in Morocco

Rabat, Morocco: U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed on Sunday that two American service members participating in the ongoing African Lion 2026 multinational exercises have gone missing in southwestern Morocco.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, May 2, near the Cap Draa Training Area close to Tan Tan, along the Atlantic coast. According to initial reports, the two were off-duty and hiking in the area when they fell into the ocean.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately, involving U.S. and Moroccan forces with ground teams, aircraft, and maritime assets. AFRICOM stated that efforts remain active and that the command is prioritizing the recovery operation while providing support to the families of the missing personnel.

African Lion 2026, the largest annual U.S.-led military exercise in Africa, began in mid-April and is scheduled to run through early May. The drills involve more than 10,000 troops from over 20 nations and focus on enhancing interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and joint operations across land, air, and maritime domains. Morocco serves as a primary host for much of the exercise.

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No further details about the identities of the service members or the exact circumstances of the incident have been released, pending notification of next of kin and the progress of the ongoing investigation.

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