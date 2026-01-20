UAE Accepts Trump's Invitation to Join US' 'Board of Peace'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has accepted United States President Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Board of Peace", which is a peace plan for Gaza.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Arab Emirates, said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has accepted the invitation from the United States to join the Board of Peace as announced by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs."



"His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasized that the UAE’s decision reflects the importance of fully implementing President Donald J. Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which is critical for the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s confidence in President Trump’s leadership and commitment to global peace, exemplified by the historic Abraham Accords," the UAE Foreign Ministry statement added.

The statement reiterated the UAE's preparedness to contribute to the mission actively.



"His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all," the statement read.

This comes a day after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's official visit to India.

The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace, as part of Phase 2 of the 20-Point Peace Plan to end the conflict in the Middle East, aims to promote stability and oversee post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

The Board of Peace was proposed by Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly.

The high-profile international effort invites world leaders of 60 countries to join a new body aimed at promoting stability and overseeing post-conflict reconstruction, especially in the Gaza Strip.

According to a White House statement, the proposed Executive Board members will oversee portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.