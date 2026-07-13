UAE Accuses Iran Of Missile Attack On 2 Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz, 1 Indian Sailor Killed

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has accused Iran of firing missiles at 2 UAE-flagged oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, an attack that left 1 Indian crew member dead and 8 others injured. The latest incident has pushed already high tensions in the Gulf to a new level, with Abu Dhabi warning it reserves the right to respond.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence stated that both vessels were hit by two Iranian cruise missiles while navigating the southern lane of the Strait, within Omani territorial waters. The ministry confirmed that the strikes sparked fires on board both tankers, though crews managed to bring the blazes under control.

Meanwhile, the Iranian state media reported missile and drone strikes targeting US-linked assets in several Gulf states, further raising fears for commercial shipping in one of the world’s busiest energy corridors.

According to the UAE Defence Ministry, one Indian seafarer was killed in the strikes and 8 other crew members were wounded, with 4 of those injured claimed to be in critical condition. The ministry added that among the 8 injured were 6 Indian nationals and 2 Ukrainians. The UAE administration stated that emergency teams on the tankers contained the fires, and that the vessels remained afloat.

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The UAE condemned the strike in strong terms, calling the attack a “serious breach of international law” and said that the country retained “its full right to respond and take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security".

Iran Claims Strikes On US-Linked Targets

On the other hand, the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB carried a separate account, citing an unnamed military source. It reported that the Iranian navy had fired cruise missiles at a “hostile vessel of the American enemy". The broadcaster also claimed that Iran’s armed forces had launched drones against US military facilities in Kuwait. The targets listed included a Patriot missile battery, fuel storage tanks, a watchtower, an ammunition depot and communications infrastructure.

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The IRIB further reported that Iran had carried out strikes against US military assets in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Tension Escalates Again Around A Vital Waterway

The reported exchange of fire indicated another sharp escalation in and around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and gas normally passes. The shipping companies have already been rerouting vessels amid weeks of drone and missile incidents, and insurance costs have climbed sharply.

The UAE’s statement made no mention of any immediate military retaliation, but the reference to its right to respond signals that Abu Dhabi may consider further steps. The diplomatic channels in the Gulf have been working to contain the fallout, with the Omani administration so far making no public comment on the attack in their waters.