UAE Orders Arrest of 35, Including 19 Indians, Over Misleading War Content Amid Ongoing Conflict

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered the arrest and expedited trial of 35 individuals, including 19 Indian nationals, for circulating misleading and fabricated content on social media amid the ongoing regional conflict. Authorities confirmed the move follows an investigation into the suspects' digital activities, which revealed they used various platforms to disseminate manipulated footage and narratives linked to the hostilities that began late last month following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

According to officials, the suspects engaged in deceptive practices, including the use of artificial intelligence to generate fake videos that falsely depicted attacks or explosions within the UAE. Others were identified for recirculating older or unrelated footage with inflammatory commentary intended to incite public panic. Some individuals also published content meant to glorify the military actions of a hostile state, which authorities identified as a direct threat to national security and public stability.

The UAE government has maintained a stance of strict monitoring regarding digital content during this sensitive security period. Officials emphasized that the dissemination of such misinformation is a serious criminal offense, punishable by significant penalties.

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