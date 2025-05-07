UAE, U.S. Call for Calm as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amid Operation Sindoora

Updated May 7th 2025, 06:18 IST
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoora, both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States have urged restraint from the two nuclear-armed nations. International calls for de-escalation come as fears of a broader conflict grow, with both sides already locked in a decades-long, volatile rivalry.
UAE Calls for Dialogue and Restraint
The UAE, which maintains diplomatic ties with both India and Pakistan, took a proactive stance, urging both nations to avoid further escalation. In a statement early Wednesday, UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding. "The minister stressed the importance of heeding the voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia, and avoid further regional tensions," the Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
The UAE’s call reflects its broader diplomatic strategy of promoting peace in the region, where it has been increasingly involved in conflict mediation. Sheikh Abdullah’s appeal for both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint comes at a crucial moment, with the situation on the ground becoming increasingly volatile.
Trump Reacts to Rising Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern over the situation, addressing it publicly as he walked into the Oval Office. "We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was going to happen... They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump remarked.
His comments reflect growing international unease over the ongoing conflict, especially with both nations having nuclear capabilities.
U.S. Secretary of State Echoes Calls for Peace
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in line with Trump’s remarks, reinforced Washington’s commitment to monitoring the situation closely. “We will continue to engage with both Indian and Pakistani leadership toward a peaceful resolution,” Rubio stated, reiterating the hope that the situation would de-escalate quickly.
