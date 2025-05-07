UAE, U.S. Call for Calm as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amid Operation Sindoora

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoora, both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States have urged restraint from the two nuclear-armed nations. International calls for de-escalation come as fears of a broader conflict grow, with both sides already locked in a decades-long, volatile rivalry.



UAE Calls for Dialogue and Restraint

The UAE, which maintains diplomatic ties with both India and Pakistan, took a proactive stance, urging both nations to avoid further escalation. In a statement early Wednesday, UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding. "The minister stressed the importance of heeding the voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia, and avoid further regional tensions," the Emirati state news agency WAM reported.



The UAE’s call reflects its broader diplomatic strategy of promoting peace in the region, where it has been increasingly involved in conflict mediation. Sheikh Abdullah’s appeal for both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint comes at a crucial moment, with the situation on the ground becoming increasingly volatile.



