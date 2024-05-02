Advertisement

Kayley Hill from Cheltenham, England, has been left reeling after enduring two devastating house fires within a span of just over two years. The ordeal began in February 2022 when her home was engulfed in flames, leading to significant damage. Despite her efforts to refurbish the house at considerable expense, tragedy struck again this year.

According to media reports and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, the first fire, which occurred in February 2022, was attributed to an electrical tin opener. Following the blaze, Hill invested hundreds of pounds in refurbishing her home, only to face another harrowing incident on April 16 of this year.

The latest fire, which erupted in the kitchen, prompted the family to seek refuge with Hill's grandfather while repairs were underway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the emotional toll on Hill and her three children, aged 11, 8, and 6, has been immense.

Recalling the terrifying moments, Hill expressed her disbelief and anguish, stating, "It's been hard to process it happening again. It's very stressful. I don't have the money to redecorate again." The trauma from the repeated incidents has left her eldest child too frightened to return home, instilling a sense of fear and uncertainty among the entire family.

Amidst the chaos, firefighters managed to rescue a dog from the premises, swiftly extinguishing the flames within 30 minutes of their arrival. The extent of the damage was significant, with the kitchen sustaining 40 percent damage and additional smoke damage throughout the property.