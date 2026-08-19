UK Involvement in Strikes on Russia is 'Participation in the War': Russian FM Lavrov Warns

Moscow, Russia: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned Britain over its military support for Ukraine, saying Moscow considers the direct involvement of British missile forces in strikes against Russia as "participation in the war".

"Likewise, we have every right to regard the openly proclaimed direct involvement of British missile forces in strikes against the Russian Federation as participation in the war," Lavrov said in response to a question from the Vesti news programme in Moscow on Tuesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"With all the consequences that entail," he added.

"I feel sorry for Britain if it intends to stand with Ukraine to the bitter end," Lavrov said.

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According to Euro News, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK would continue to offer its "full and unwavering support" to Ukraine despite Russian threats of "consequences".

"This is the UK doing what it has long said it would do, which is to support Ukraine 100 per cent against this illegal war led by Vladimir Putin," Burnham said.

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"We are providing support so that Ukraine can defend itself," he added, saying Britain was not a "fair-weather" friend and would be there in Ukraine's "hour of need".

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Embassy in London had warned that Westminster would "pay" after UK-made drones were reportedly used in Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. The embassy accused Britain of "deliberately opting for an escalation of the Ukraine crisis" and of "acting as an accomplice and co-perpetrator" in Ukrainian attacks.

Meanwhile, according to Euro News, Ukraine has intensified long-range strikes against Russian energy infrastructure and logistics facilities in recent months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over the weekend that Ukrainian forces had struck an oil facility in Ust-Luga near the Estonian border and Russia's Progress rocket and space centre.

The developments came as Russian missile strikes on a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region killed at least 10 people and injured 18 others on Tuesday, according to local authorities.