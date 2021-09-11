20 Years Of 9/11 Attack: Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To Victims, Survivors & Families

As the world is observing the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the major locations of the United States, tributes poured in from every corner of the globe for the heroes, survivors and families affected by the atrocity. Killing over 2,977 Americans, the attack on September 11 in 2001 is considered as one of the worst attacks on the USA. Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II also offered her sympathies to mark the 9/11 anniversary. Read Queen Elizabeth's statement below.

Queen Elizabeth II offers sympathies to the victims of the 9/11 attacks

In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, Queen Elizabeth II remembered the devastating attacks on New York and Washington, D.C and offered her thoughts and prayers to the victims and the families affected by the event. She stated,

''My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.''

The British Monarch also reminisced her visit to the World Trade Center in 2010. Along with honouring the victims of the attacks, she also honoured the heroes and communities who extended a helping hand to rebuild the area. Queen Elizabeth continued,

''“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.''

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent out a strong message ahead of the 9/11 anniversary by stating that the terrorists did not succeed to ''shake our belief in freedom and democracy.'' He continued, ''They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.''

There were 67 British nationals who were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center along with the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania.

(Inputs from AP)

(IMAGE: PR_WHITTLE TWITTER & AP)