3 Indian-origin MPs Inducted Into British Cabinet After Major Reshuffle

UK News

After a major cabinet reshuffle in the UK, three Indian origin politicians, Rishi Sunak, Alok Sharma, Priti Patel are a part of the British government.

After a major cabinet reshuffle in the UK, three Indian origin politicians are a part of the Boris Jonhson led government. Priti Parel was appointed as the Home Secretary. The son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, Rishi Sunak replaced Sajid Javid as the Chancellor of Exchequer while Alok Sharma was given the post of Business Secretary.

Three Indian-origin MP's in the British cabinet

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak's appointment came to a couple of weeks before Sajid Javid was set to present the British annual budget on March 11, 2020. The former Exchequer was to present the UK government's tax and spending plans but was replaced by Sunak who according to reports is a close ally of Boris Johnson. The appointment was confirmed by 10 Downing street on their official Twitter handle.

Alok Sharma

The former secretary of state for International Development, Alok Sharma was appointed as the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy. The 51-year-old politician will also be holding the position of the president of COP26, a climate summit of the United Nations, which will be held in Glasgow in November 2020. Sharma was also appointed as the Boris Johnson's infrastructure envoy to India in the year 2016.

 

Priti Patel

Priti Patel was appointed as the Home Secretary in July 2019 and will be continuing in the same position even after the cabinet reshuffle. Priti Patel has been subject to controversy for advocating to bring back the death penalty option and also proposing to scrap off foreign aid target. She also held the international development secretary portfolio under the Teresa May led government but was forced to step down from her position of power.

Published:
