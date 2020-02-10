Queen Elizabeth II & Britain's Royal Family Spends Approximately THIS Much On Travelling

Britain's Royal Family is always under public scrutiny and their every move is being judged, questioned and talked about. People from all across the world are often curious about their luxurious lifestyle, travel destinations, political views, etc. Listed below are details about Britain's Royal Family and the whopping amount they spend on travelling.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Prince Harry's estimated travel expense

Whether it is for work or for fun, Britain's Royal family likes to travel in style and needs their luxury to be on point. Every year, Queen Elizabeth II takes off to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for at least three months during the wintertime. Queen Elizabeth II's popularity has only increased over the years and she has to constantly travel across countries for various official engagements. She and Prince Phillip also like to travel back and forth from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace every now and then.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton like to take two luxurious holidays every year. Prince William and Kate Middleton like to take their kids to the beach during summers and like to go somewhere a few weeks during the Christmas break before joining the royals in the Sandringham estate. Even the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have been known to celebrate their extravagant life. The couple keeps travelling to and fro from North America to Britain every now and then and also like to go big on their holidays. As per reports, Britain's Royal family has spent about $6 million for their professional and personal travels. Prince Charles and Camilla rank at the highest as they take trips to several destinations. Reports even speak of Prince William and Kate Middleton spending an estimated $129,187 on their trip to India and Bhutan recently.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.