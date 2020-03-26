London Hospitals Facing 'tsunami' Of Coronavirus Patients: NHS Official

Amidst the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, hospitals in London are being severely overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. According to reports, Britain has reported over 9,500 coronavirus cases and almost 500 deaths. The city of London makes up one-third of the United Kingdom's total. The government has also announced a temporary 4,000-bed hospital at an exhibition centre, due to open next week in order to treat coronavirus patients.

According to reports, chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson has claimed that hospitals in London have experienced a ‘tsunami’ of coronavirus patients and the number of ill patients is expected to increase in the coming days. Local media has additionally claimed that almost 10 similar facilities could be set up around the country in order to deal with coronavirus patients.

Grand gesture

While the entire world is fighting hard to eradicate the deadly coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), National Health Security (NHS) is struggling to accommodate all the COVID-19 affected patients. According to reports, the NHS does not have enough ‘bed space’ for the patients and they are currently on the verge of collapsing due to the huge number of COVID-19 patients. However, two-time World Champion Boxer Amir Khan has stepped up and offered his 60,000 square foot building in order to shelter the patients amidst the global medical crisis.

I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe. pic.twitter.com/MSpaEwPFuw — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) March 25, 2020

The 33-year-old Pakistani boxer is currently a citizen of the United Kingdom and the UK, along with Europe has been highly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As per The Statista, Europe has already witnessed around 12,000 deaths due to COVID-19 and the shortage of space in the NHS showcases the intensity of the situation. However, Amir Khan’s 60,000-square-foot building will go some way in lightening the burden of the NHS coronavirus volunteers.

