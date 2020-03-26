Amir Khan Offers Four-storey Building To Solve NHS Bed Crisis Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

While the entire world is fighting hard to eradicate the deadly coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), National Health Security (NHS) is struggling to accommodate all the COVID-19 affected patients. According to reports, the NHS does not have enough ‘bed space’ for the patients and they are currently on the verge of collapsing due to the huge number of COVID-19 patients. However, two-time World Champion Boxer Amir Khan has stepped up and offered his 60,000 square foot building in order to shelter the patients amidst the global medical crisis.

NHS bed crisis: Amir Khan donates his 60,000 sqft house to NHS amidst (Coronavirus UK update)

The 33-year-old Pakistani boxer is currently a citizen of the United Kingdom and the UK, along with Europe has been highly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As per The Statista, Europe has already witnessed around 12,000 deaths due to COVID-19 (coronavirus pandemic) and the shortage of space in the NHS showcases the intensity of the situation. However, Amir Khan’s 60,000-square-foot building will go some way in lightening the burden of the NHS coronavirus volunteers.

Amir Khan revealed the aid for the NHS coronavirus volunteers through his official social media handle on Instagram where the two-time World Champion went on to state, “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the Coronavirus. Please Keep safe”

The NHS bed crisis has garnered the attention of the country and netizens have been showing their concern over ‘The NHS bed crisis’ for a long time. However, Amir Khan was the first one who actually acted and decided to resolve the NHS bed crisis by donating his four-storey building to the NHS coronavirus volunteers. The building was built for setting up a wedding hall and retail outlet. However, currently, it will now serve as shelter for numerous COVID-19 affected patients.

