99-year-old Becomes Oldest Patient In UK To Recover From Coronavirus

A 99-year-old woman becomes the oldest person in the United Kingdom to survive the deadly coronavirus. According to an international media outlet, the grandmother, Rita Reynolds also claims to have found the ‘secret’ to defeating the virus by eating marmalade sandwiches. Currently, the UK has more than 41,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 4,300 deaths in the country.

As per reports, Rita took ill last week. As the virus is deadlier for the elders, her family was even expecting the worst. The staff at her care home, Abbeyfield in Stockport also bought at the end of the life drugs, however, the 99-year-old rallied through.

READ: Trump Uses Coronavirus Crisis To Push His Broader Agenda

While speaking to an international media outlet, her grandson, Henry Philip, said that his grandma’s recovery is down to her longstanding love of marmalade sandwiches and biscuits. After completely recovering from the disease, Rita is now looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday in July.

Elderly recover from coronavirus

Meanwhile, in Iran, a 106-year-old man became the oldest patient to recover from the fatal coronavirus in the Qom province of the country. According to state media reports, the patient spent 14 days in quarantine before recovering. On March 18, Iranian state media reported that a 103-year-old woman was cured of the deadly virus, becoming the oldest woman then to recover.

READ: Brazil’s Lower House Pass ‘war Budget’ As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 10K

Last month, a 96-year-old South Korean woman also reportedly infected with the novel coronavirus was fully recovered and had been released from quarantine, city officials reportedly confirmed. The patient was a resident at a nursing hospital in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan and was discharged from the Seoul hospital. The city is located nearby Daegu, an epicentre of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 65,000 lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and territories and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, 253,821 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: DattaDamayanti/Twitter)

READ: US: Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Black Mistrust Of Medicine Looms

READ: Vladimir Putin Still Working Remotely During Coronavirus Pandemic