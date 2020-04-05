The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Brazil’s Lower House Pass ‘war Budget’ As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 10K

Rest of the World News

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly across Brazil and infected cases top 10K, the lower house of Congress approved the amendment for a ‘war budget’.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brazil

As coronavirus spreads rapidly across Brazil, the lower house of Congress reportedly approved the amendment for a ‘war budget’. As per reports, the budget will help separate the coronavirus-related spending from the government’s main budget and it will also protect the economy of the country. Currently, Brazil has more than 10,300 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed more than 440 lives in the country. 

According to an international media outlet, the amendment creates an extraordinary regime to prevent expenses related to a ‘state of emergency’ decree triggered by the pandemic from being mixed with the federal budget over the same period. The bill will also grant the Brazilian central bank emergency bond-being powers to stabilise the financial markets. However, the bill is yet to get the Senate’s approval by three-fifths of the votes which is expected to take place next week. 

READ: Spain Says EU Has To Rise To Coronavirus Challenge Or Countries Will ‘fail As Union’

Brazil’s central bank president, Roberto Campos, reportedly said that the authorities must ensure that the money reaches key sectors. He said that the officials will have to start discussing what the country needs and what kind of intervention they want to make. Furthermore, he said that authorities need to move quickly to boost market liquidity as they still have an arsenal of measure to adopt. He also informed that the financial system currently sold enough and actions altogether have the potential to inject up to $224.32 billion in liquidity. 

READ: Communicable Period For Coronavirus May Continue After Patients Recover: Book

Brazil seeks help from India

Brazil is one of the countries struggling to get medical supplies from China. Earlier this week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also asked India to support the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that some say can be used to treat critical COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bolsonaro reportedly discussed how they can join forces to deal with the deadly coronavirus crisis. 

Bolsonaro, in a tweet said, “In contact with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, I requested support in the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine. We will spare no effort to save lives”. 

(with inputs from agencies)

(Image source: AP) 

READ: Irish Citizens Throw Bingo Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

READ: Burberry To Manufacture Hospital Gowns, Masks To Help Battle Coronavirus Crisis

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ICMR
ICMR ON AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION
BMC
BMC APPOINTS 'CONTAINMENT OFFICER'
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG